There was “active gunfire from inside the building,” Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in an initial statement.
Lewis said all shots were fired inside.
Lewis and Bolt initially said 12 people had been wounded — with at least four in critical condition, Lewis said — but Bolt told the Associated Press that two victims were probably counted twice in the confusion at the hospital.
No one was immediately taken into custody. Bolt told the AP that the sheriff’s office was looking for two suspects.
— Associated Press
WASHINGTON
Seattle protester hit by speeding car dies
A protester died after being struck by a car that drove down a closed stretch of Seattle highway and plowed into demonstrators early Saturday morning, according to hospital officials.
Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old Seattle resident, was hit by the car about 1:40 a.m. Saturday while standing with protesters near Interstate 5. Taylor died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Saturday evening, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The killing adds to the violent toll of this summer’s protests in Seattle, where at least six people have been shot in the past month in the vicinity of the recently cleared protest encampment.
A second person struck, Diaz Love, 32, suffered multiple injuries and remained in the intensive care unit.
In videos of the incident posted online, a white Jaguar can be seen speeding down the wrong way of an exit ramp and onto a closed stretch of I-5. That portion of the interstate was closed by the Washington State Patrol as protesters taking part in the Black Femme March had entered the roadway. In seconds, the Jaguar swerves around parked cars and drives directly into the protesters.
Police identified the driver as Dawit Kelete, 27, of Seattle. He was arrested Saturday on investigation of felony vehicular assault.
— Joshua Partlow