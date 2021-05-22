No arrests were immediately announced.
Five men and five women were shot, the police department said in a series of tweets. Two of the men died and another man was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The other seven had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
It was not the only shooting in the city overnight, the Star Tribune reported. Five people were shot in separate incidents. One of them later died.
The latest deaths brought the city’s homicide total to 31 for 2021.
— Associated Press
Texas officer won't be indicted in fatal shooting: A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man who rushed toward him during a mental health call. The case was presented Wednesday to a Bell County grand jury, which declined to indict Killeen police Officer Reynaldo Contreras, police said Friday. Contreras, a five-year veteran of the department, fatally shot 52-year-old Patrick Lynn Warren in January. Family members have said that the day before Warren was killed, a Bell County mental health deputy had taken him to a hospital. But, the family said, when he returned home the next day, his psychiatric issues continued. Police have said that Warren was "emotionally distressed" when Contreras arrived.
— From news services