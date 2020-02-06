The storm front destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky, and flooded communities that shoulder waterways across the Appalachian region. In Florida, high winds closed both the north and south lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge spanning Tampa Bay, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Afternoon tornado watches were in effect for a huge swath of the southeast, from the Florida Panhandle up through North Carolina.

In Harlan County, Ky., two mobile homes floated away as dozens of families were evacuated amid rising water, authorities said. Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley said about 20 people were sheltering in the Harlan Baptist Church.

The rain kept falling over a path of splintered trees and sagging power lines that stretched from Louisiana into Virginia.

One person was killed and another injured as high winds destroyed two mobile homes near Demopolis, Ala., the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center reported. A driver died in South Carolina when a tree fell on an SUV near the town of Fort Mill, authorities said.

— Associated Press

KANSAS

Woman convicted

in decapitation

A Wichita woman was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in the decapitation death of her ex-boyfriend’s mother, whose head she left in the kitchen sink.

Prosecutors said Rachael Hilyard cut off the head of 63-year-old Micki Davis using two steak knives in April 2017. Davis had gone to Hilyard’s home with her 9-year-old grandson to collect her son’s belongings, at Hilyard’s insistence. The child ran away before his grandmother was beheaded and called for help.

Hilyard’s lawyer acknowledged his client killed Davis but said it was not premeditated, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said during closing arguments that Hilyard, 38, used a second knife after the first blade broke.

Hilyard testified Wednesday that she thought Davis was already dead and that she cut off her head to free her soul from her body. Prosecutors said police found Davis’s body in Hilyard’s garage.

Hilyard, who was treated at a state psychiatric hospital before she was declared competent for trial, said she was discussing a painting with Davis when she lost her temper.