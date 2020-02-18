Both sides filed a joint stipulation on Monday in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville that the case be dismissed with prejudice, so it cannot be filed again. The university released the settlement agreement to the newspaper.

AD

“The plaintiff in this case and the University of Arkansas agree that it would be mutually beneficial to avoid continued litigation. The process of litigating the facts of this case has continued for several years and had the potential of continuing for years into the future,” the student and university said in a joint statement.

AD

The student, who was 19 when she reported the attack in October 2014, filed the Title IX lawsuit in 2016. Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools receiving federal funding.

“I hope that the University’s commitment to raise awareness and fight against sexual assault on campus continues to be a priority,” the plaintiff said in a statement as part of the settlement.

AD

In November, U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III ruled the student could move ahead with the lawsuit after the university’s attorneys filed a motion seeking summary judgment in their favor.

Holmes had dismissed “pre-assault” allegations that UA should have done more to keep the accused assailant from campus given a history that included an arrest and a previous suspension. The alleged assailant is not facing criminal charges.

AD

— Associated Press

IOWA

Man accused of making woman watch 'Roots'

An Iowa man is accused of forcing a woman to watch the nine-hour miniseries “Roots,” threatening her and telling her the episodic drama would make her better understand her racism.

AD

Robert Noye, 52, is charged in Cedar Rapids with harassment and false imprisonment. His attorney didn’t return a call for comment Tuesday.

The Gazette reported that the woman told police that Noye made her sit with him to watch the miniseries. It was based on author Alex Haley’s family history, from the capture and enslavement of his ancestor Kunta Kinte in Africa to the liberation of Kinte’s descendants.

When she tried to move, the woman said, Noye told her to remain seated or he would “kill her and spread her body parts” across the interstate.