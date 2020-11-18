Martin Philbert, the chief academic officer at the school until his dismissal this year, had been at the University of Michigan since 1995, when he was hired as an assistant professor of toxicology.

An investigation found that Philbert had sexually harassed multiple women, including colleagues and graduate students, over many years, according to a report released by the law firm WilmerHale this summer.

Philbert did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.

“The sexual misconduct of the former university provost that has been detailed in a report from the WilmerHale law firm is abhorrent and unacceptable,” Rick Fitzgerald, a spokesman for the university, said in a statement. “The University of Michigan failed on many levels as this individual advanced through the administrative ranks.”

— Susan Svrluga

MISSISSIPPI

City repeals noise rule on abortion clinic

Mississippi’s capital city has repealed a year-old local law that sought to restrict noise levels outside the state’s only abortion clinic by limiting amplified sound and banning protesters from approaching patients without their permission.

A group that sued the city of Jackson said the repeal is a victory for free speech, while the clinic’s owner sharply criticized the city for not protecting patients and clinic employees from harassment.

The Jackson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to take the ordinance off the books. It was responding to a lawsuit filed by the Mississippi Justice Institute, a group that pushes for limiting government regulations.

Jackson City Council members adopted the ordinance in October 2019, and the institute quickly sued the city on behalf of Sidewalk Advocates for Life, whose members pray outside the abortion clinic.

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is in Jackson’s eclectic Fondren neighborhood.