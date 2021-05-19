Last Thursday, DarkSide announced that it had lost access to its servers, which it used to house and display data stolen from victims and to store ransoms it had collected for unlocking computer networks or refraining from releasing victims’ data online.
The announcement came shortly after President Biden at a news briefing said the U.S. government was “going to pursue a measure to disrupt their ability to operate.” That fueled speculation that U.S. Cyber Command had knocked DarkSide offline.
But officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity, said military cyber operators did not undertake such an action nor had any other U.S. agency.
— Ellen Nakashima
COLORADO
Ex-officers charged in arrest of woman, 73
A police officer who pushed a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia to the ground and pinned her against the hood of his patrol car is facing criminal charges of using excessive force, while a second officer is accused of failing to stop or report his actions, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Austin Hopp is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct in last year’s arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, a city about 50 miles north of Denver. Daria Jalali, who arrived after Garner was handcuffed, is facing charges of failing to report use of force, failing to intervene and official misconduct.
They were among three officers who resigned last month after a federal lawsuit filed by the woman’s family and police video released by their lawyer triggered anger in the community and two independent investigations. The June 2020 arrest was captured on Hopp’s body-worn camera, but the three officers also were shown talking about it, laughing and joking at times in police station surveillance video.
District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said he brought only charges on which he could persuade a jury to convict.
Hopp arrested Garner after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. His body camera footage shows him catching up to her as she walked through a field. She shrugged and turned away from him, seeming not to understand him, and he quickly grabbed her arm and pushed the 80-pound woman to the ground.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
2 plead guilty to luring bears into dog attacks
A married couple has pleaded guilty to using doughnuts and pastries to lure black bears in rural Florida, allowing packs of dogs to attack them and then posting the gruesome videos on social media.
Charles Scarbrough entered guilty pleas of conspiracy to commit racketeering, animal baiting and fighting, unlawful use of a two-way communicating device and unlawful taking of a black bear, the Ocala StarBanner reported. He has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Because of that, sentencing was deferred, though he faces from five years of probation to more than two years in prison.
His wife, Hannah Scarbrough, was sentenced to more than five years of probation on charges of unlawful taking of a black bear and unlawful use of a communication device.
According to terms of the agreement, she must pay $3,850.23 to the state for prosecution costs.
She also must pay the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission $22,847 for its investigation.
— Associated Press