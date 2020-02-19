The order makes permanent a preliminary injunction that U.S. District Court Judge David C. Bury issued in 2016 requiring the Tucson Sector to provide clean mats and thin blankets to migrants held for longer than 12 hours and to allow them to clean themselves.

It also bars the agency from holding migrants more than 48 hours if they’ve been fully processed, which is common when other agencies involved in taking the migrants, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, don’t have the capacity to pick them up in a reasonable amount of time.

Bury is also banning the use of bathrooms for sleeping, which came to light during the trial this year, when video was shown of a man trying to reach a bathroom but failing to because migrants were sleeping in them.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Man convicted in killing of police officer

A Texas man was convicted Wednesday of capital murder for 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man.

Brandon McCall, 28, faces death or life in prison without parole when he is sentenced for shooting his friend, Rene Gamez II, and Richardson police officer David Sherrard in what police described as an ambush. Defense attorneys acknowledged that McCall shot the men but said the killings were unintentional.

A Collin County jury returned the guilty verdict after about two hours of deliberations and will begin hearing testimony Monday in the punishment phase of McCall’s trial.

McCall was accused of shooting Gamez, 30, in an apartment complex in the suburb north of Dallas and then shooting Sherrard in the chest as he entered the apartment after responding to reports of gunfire. The officer, a 37-year-old married father of two daughters, later died at a hospital.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

State agency ordered to pay over license plate

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the state agency maintaining highways and regulating transportation issues, has to pay more than $150,000 in legal fees for a man who won a lawsuit allowing him to put “IM GOD” on his license plate.

A judge ruled this week that the agency must pay $150,715.50 in attorneys’ fees and an additional $491.24 for court costs, news outlets reported.

The ruling came in a case filed by Ben Hart, a self-identified atheist, who set out to get the Kentucky plate in 2016. The transportation agency denied the request on the basis it violated anti-discrimination guidelines.

A federal judge ruled in November that “vanity plates” are private speech protected by the First Amendment and that the state had violated Hart’s rights by denying him the plate.

Lawyers for the state agency fought the costs, calling them excessive.

The fees will go to a team of lawyers, including some with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and the Freedom From Religion Foundation, both of which helped Hart challenge the state’s decision.

— Associated Press

2 teens held in fatal library fire: Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of starting a blaze at a public library in central California that left a firefighter dead and another missing, officials said. Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil said Wednesday the teenagers, who were allegedly seen running from the library shortly after the blaze started, were arrested Tuesday. Staff called 911 when they noticed flames in the children's section of the library, in Porterville, 50 miles north of Bakersfield, city librarian Vikki Cervantes told the Visalia Times-Delta.