Fort Benning is home to the U.S. Army Airborne School, which thousands of paratroopers attend each year. The three-week program teaches service members how to parachute safely. During the final week of jump school, students must complete five jumps from an altitude of more than 1,200 feet from either a C-130 or C-17 aircraft, according to a fact sheet from the Army.

Earlier this year, a decorated Green Beret was killed during a free-fall training jump in Elroy, Ariz. Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman was an experienced parachutist who served multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Man held in Arizona charged in 1996 rapes

A man arrested in Arizona was charged Wednesday with committing a series of Southern California rapes and other crimes at gunpoint or knifepoint as long ago as 1996.

Cold case investigators used DNA evidence to identify Darin Edward Cooke, 50, as the suspect, Riverside County District Attorney Michael A. Hestrin told a news conference.

The 16-count case involves six victims, five of whom were forcibly raped, in the cities of Corona and Riverside, according to the prosecution.

Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said he was a patrol officer in an area where crimes occurred in 1996.

The assailant stalked victims and waited for them to be alone, Hestrin said.

Cooke pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment and was scheduled to appear in court on July 31 for a preliminary hearing, district attorney spokesman John Hall said.

Cooke was arrested on May 26 in Prescott, Ariz., and extradited to California on June 14.

The criminal complaint charges him with six counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, three counts of assault with intent to commit rape or oral copulation during a first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnap with intent to commit rape or oral copulation, and one count of forcible sexual penetration.

Eleven counts involve crimes in Riverside in 1996 and 1998. Five counts involve crimes in Corona in 2007.

Cooke faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

U.S. Rep. Barr's wife dies at age 39

U.S. Rep. Garland “Andy” Barr (R-Ky.) expressed “profound grief” Wednesday over the unexpected death of his 39-year-old wife at their home in Kentucky the night before.

Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr died of natural causes from a heart condition known as mitral valve prolapse, the Fayette County coroner’s office said in a preliminary autopsy report.

Barr died in Lexington, the congressman’s chief of staff, Mary Rosado, said in a statement.

Barr, who went by Carol, grew up in the state, attended the University of Kentucky, and married Andy Barr in 2008. The couple went on to have two children. She had worked for Pfizer, and as the executive director of Lexington’s Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship.

Barr represents Kentucky’s 6th District, which includes the cities of Lexington, Richmond and Frankfort.

— Associated Press