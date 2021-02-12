Justice Department spokesman Mark Raimondi confirmed that the United States has appealed Baraitser’s ruling, meeting a Friday deadline. The filing is not public.

Advocates for Assange had hoped that President Biden’s administration would opt to drop the case, which the Obama administration had declined to charge over concerns that doing so would put press freedoms at risk. Assange is accused of helping former Army private Chelsea Manning obtain and leak classified information on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation and other civil liberties organizations also wrote asking the Biden administration to abandon the prosecution.

But the new White House is continuing to pursue Assange’s extradition. Under Trump, officials argued Assange was not a journalist but a freelance intelligence operative who sought to undermine the United States for political reasons.

— Rachel Weiner

MINNESOTA

Court won't delay trial of ex-officer in death

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday dismissed prosecutors’ request to delay next month’s planned trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd over their safety concerns about trying the case during the covid-19 pandemic.

The appeals court also dismissed the state’s request to hold a joint trial for Derek Chauvin and three other former officers who are scheduled for trial in the summer. Prosecutors did not show that holding Chauvin’s trial in March would have a “critical impact” on their chance for a successful prosecution, the appeals court wrote.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is White, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and saying he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The other defendants, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, were charged with aiding and abetting counts.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled last month that Chauvin would stand trial on his own starting March 8 and that the other defendants would be tried together starting Aug. 23, citing a lack of courtroom space due to covid-19 safety protocols.

Hennepin County is conducting almost all hearings remotely due to covid-19 and will not resume jury trials before March 15 unless the chief judge grants an exception, as he did in Chauvin’s case.

Prosecutors appealed, saying multiple trials would traumatize witnesses and the community, and that the evidence against all four defendants is similar. They also said all four officers should be tried in the summer, when covid-19 may present less of a risk.

The appeals court found that prosecutors did not show that holding Chauvin’s trial in March would have a “critical impact” on their ability to successfully prosecute the case, which is the threshold they need to meet for a pretrial appeal.

— Associated Press

Tennessee man leaves $5 million to pet border collie: It won't be a dog's life for a Tennessee canine whose owner recently died. Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, will be living the good life in Nashville after inheriting $5 million in her owner's will, WTVF-TV reported. Martha Burton, Lulu's caretaker, told the station Lulu's owner, Bill Dorris, was a successful businessman who wasn't married and died late last year. His will states the money should be put into a trust for Lulu's care. It allows for Burton to be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses in the care of Lulu.