The group has pushed for bans around the United States. Virginia is considering a ban, and the issue could also come up in this year in Texas and Kentucky, he said.

The change in Utah comes after the state hammered out a regulatory rule that had the support of the influential Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Leaders had opposed a previous version because it didn’t have certain exceptions for clergy.

AD

AD

Gov. Gary R. Herbert (R) took the unusual step of calling on regulators after a proposed law was derailed after conservative lawmakers made changes to the measure. State officials confirmed the rule became final late Tuesday.

The original sponsor of the proposal, state Rep. Craig Hall (R), applauded the rule going into effect, saying it prohibits dangerous practices while protecting health-care professionals.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide. The new rule bans licensed Utah therapists from subjecting LGBTQ minors to the practice that the American Psychological Association has said is not based in science and is harmful to mental health. The Utah Psychological Association also spoke in favor of the rule.

AD

AD

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

Former zookeeper sentenced to 22 years

A former Oklahoma zookeeper and onetime candidate for governor was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

A federal judge in Oklahoma City sentenced Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage — who is also known as “Joe Exotic” — for trying to arrange the killing of a Florida animal sanctuary founder who criticized his treatment of animals. The woman, Carole Baskin, was not harmed.

Maldonado, 56, who maintained his innocence, also was sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records. A jury convicted him last April.

AD

During last year’s trial, a jury heard evidence that Maldonado-Passage paid a man $3,000 to travel to Florida and kill Baskin, with a promise to pay more after she was dead. Maldonado-Passage was upset that Baskin, an outspoken critic of his, had won a million-dollar civil judgment against him.

After his initial attempt failed, prosecutors say Maldonado-Passage offered $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent to kill Baskin during a meeting that was recorded and played for the jury.