Kenneth Manzanares looked back briefly, toward where two of his daughters sat in the courtroom, before being led out after U.S. District Judge Timothy Burgess in Juneau announced his decision.
Manzanares’s attorneys, in a court filing, said he had brain abnormalities that a defense expert deemed consistent with injuries caused by playing contact sports.
Prosecutors had disputed the defense’s medical claims and said Manzanares’s actions were triggered by his wife telling him she wanted a divorce.
Burgess said Kristy Manzanares’s life was “viciously ended” by her husband, in an attack partly witnessed by two of the couple’s children. Kristy Manzanares’s brothers and father, who also were on the cruise, responded to and witnessed the scene afterward, according to prosecution documents.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Man pleads guilty to crimes against gay men
A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges stemming from a string of kidnappings and robberies that targeted gay men using a dating app, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Daniel Jenkins, 22, was the last of four men to plead guilty to charges arising from the 2017 scheme that used Grindr to lure men to an apartment where they were then robbed and assaulted, federal prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty to five counts including hate crime and hate crime conspiracy.
According to court records, the group created a fake profile on the dating app, which is primarily used by gay men, and used it to draw men to an apartment. Once the victims arrived, the group forced them inside.
The men then robbed, pistol-whipped, beat and assaulted the victims, federal authorities said.
Authorities were alerted when one of the victims got away and Dallas police arrived at the apartment to find four men lying face down in an empty bedroom.
In 2019, Michael Atkinson, Daryl Henry and Pablo Ceniceros-Deleon pleaded guilty to a variety of charges in the case, prosecutors said. They are set to be sentenced in June while Jenkins’s sentencing is scheduled for October.
— Associated Press
OHIO
Audio cut in speech on Memorial Day
Organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony turned off a speaker’s microphone when the former U.S. Army officer began talking about how freed Black enslaved people had honored fallen soldiers soon after the Civil War.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter said he included the story in his speech because he wanted to share the history of how Memorial Day originated.
But organizers of the ceremony in Hudson, Ohio, said that part of the speech was not relevant to the program’s theme of honoring the city’s veterans.
Cindy Suchan, chair of the Memorial Day parade committee and president of the Hudson American Legion Auxiliary, said it was either her or Jim Garrison, adjutant of the local American Legion post, who turned down the audio, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
In the days before the ceremony, Suchan said she reviewed Kemter’s speech and asked him to remove certain portions. Kemter said he didn’t see the suggested changes in time to rewrite the speech and talked with a Hudson public official who told him not to change it.
— Associated Press