The company said in an emailed statement that it takes full responsibility for the disaster.

The company’s parent, Merrillville, Ind.-based NiSource Inc., has also agreed to try to sell the company and cease any gas pipeline and distribution activities in Massachusetts, according to court documents. Any profit from the sale of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will be handed over to the federal government.

The explosions and fires outraged the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, where thousands of homes and businesses went without gas service for weeks, and months in some cases, during the winter.

Leonel Rondon, 18, died when a chimney collapsed on his vehicle. About two dozen others were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged or destroyed. A series of class- action lawsuits stemming from the explosions has settled for $143 million. The settlement awaits final approval from a judge.

— Associated Press

COLORADO

Lawmakers vote to abolish death penalty

Colorado is set to become the 22nd U.S. state to abolish the death penalty after lawmakers on Wednesday approved a repeal bill that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has pledged to sign into law.

Passage had been virtually certain with Democrats holding a substantial majority in the House — even with several Democratic lawmakers casting “no” votes for the 36-to-27 repeal approval vote.

The bill, passed by the Democratic-dominated state Senate in January, would apply to offenses charged starting July 1 and would not affect the fate of the three men on Colorado’s death row who face execution by injection. But Polis has suggested he might consider clemency for them if asked.

Colorado’s last execution was carried out in 1997.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Appeals court backs winner-take-all

The winner-take-all system Texas and 47 other states use to assign electoral college presidential votes is constitutional, a federal appeals court said Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans unanimously upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the Texas system. It was the latest defeat for organizations challenging such systems in Texas and three other states. Cases are pending at the appellate level in at least two of those cases.

Domingo Garcia, national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, a lead plaintiff in the case, said he expects the issue to wind up at the Supreme Court. LULAC said in a news release that it was considering its next move. The league and its allies could request a rehearing by the full 5th Circuit, which has 16 active members, or go straight to the Supreme Court.