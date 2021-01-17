The two-stage rocket carried a cluster of very small satellites known as CubeSats developed and built as part of a NASA educational program involving U.S. universities.

The launch occurred after the Boeing 747-400 took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in the desert north of Los Angeles and flew out over the Pacific Ocean to a drop point beyond the Channel Islands.

AD

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Threat of fires could lead to power shut-offs

At the height of what should be California’s rainy season, PG&E Corp. is warning it may need to shut off power to thousands of customers to reduce the risk of wildfires.

AD

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said it could impose a “public safety power shut-off” Monday night in portions of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Tuolumne counties. In all, about 21,000 homes and businesses would be affected.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts could reach 70 mph in mountainous areas.

PG&E said it did not expect shut-offs in the Bay Area or the Sacramento region because of higher humidity levels.

AD

— Associated Press

Fourth person dies in Chicago shootings: A 61-year-old woman became the fourth person to die in a series of shootings this month by a Chicago man who was later killed in a suburban police shootout, authorities said Sunday. Marta Torres, of Evanston, Ill., who had been in critical condition for a week after being shot at an IHOP, died Saturday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. According to police, Jason Nightengale, 32, of Chicago, shot seven people in attacks on Jan. 9 over about four hours.

AD

Man electrocuted in New York subway: A naked man was electrocuted on subway tracks in Harlem after he pushed another man onto the tracks and fought with a third man who tried to help, police said. New York police responding to a 911 call at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday found the naked 35-year-old man unconscious with "severe trauma throughout the body," lying on the electrified third rail of the train tracks.