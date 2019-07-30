MISSISSIPPI

Two killed, officer hurt in Walmart shooting

A gunman described as a disgruntled Walmart employee fatally shot two co-workers and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested Tuesday at a Walmart store in northern Mississippi, authorities said.

Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said the man, whom he did not name, shot a Southaven police officer, who was protected by a bulletproof vest and suffered minor injuries. The chief said a second Southaven officer shot the suspect, who was then taken for surgery to a hospital in Memphis in neighboring Tennessee.

Both the people killed were Walmart employees, Moore said. Employees said the first was shot in the parking lot, and the second was shot inside the store.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite described the suspect as a disgruntled worker with a grievance against his employer.

Travis Jones, an overnight stocker, said he saw the body of store manager Anthony Brown on the floor as they ran out of the store. DeSoto County Coroner Joshua Pounders said Brown, 40, an Olive Branch resident, appears to have died of a gunshot wound.

Nicholas Gales said the other slain worker was his brother, Brandon Gales, 38, of Hernando.

The shooting at about 6:30 a.m. brought a massive police response to the shopping complex, at a busy exit off Interstate 55 in Southaven, a suburb of 55,000 people.

NORTH CAROLINA

GOP operative faces more charges

A ballot fraud investigation has produced new felony charges against the political operative at the center of a disputed North Carolina congressional election.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced Tuesday that Leslie McCrae Dowless was indicted on new charges related to the 2018 general election including perjury, obstruction of justice and absentee ballot possession. He and others were charged earlier this year with counts related to the 2016 general election and 2018 primary.

The new indictment alleges Dowless directed people to collect absentee ballots that hadn’t been properly completed by voters. Dowless had worked for a GOP candidate.

The scandal resulted in state officials ordering a new 9th District election. The repeat election will be held this fall.

MINNESOTA

Judge orders release

of Iraqi immigrant

A federal judge in Minnesota ruled Tuesday that an Iraqi man who has been in immigration custody for more than two years must be released while he awaits a final order for removal from the United States.

Farass Adnan Ali, 35, of Rochester, entered immigration custody in May 2017 and has been in consecutive immigration detention since July 2017. U.S. District Judge David Doty ruled Tuesday that the lengthy detention violates Ali’s constitutional rights, and that Ali must be released within 30 days.

Doty says Ali’s detention is based entirely on the attorney general’s discretionary authority. After two years in immigration court, it’s not clear when a final order of removal will be issued.

Ali came to the country in 2014 legally as a refugee from Turkey and became a lawful permanent resident in July 2015. According to court documents, he was arrested in 2016 for fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and disorderly conduct. Those charges were dismissed, but the arrest led to an immigration review.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials took Ali into custody in May 2017, alleging that when he completed his immigration forms, he concealed his service in the Saddam Hussein regime’s elite Republican Guard. Ian Bratlie, an attorney for Ali, said Ali made a mistake on his immigration form, but disclosed his military service on his refugee application.

In addition, the FBI said Ali would be considered a national security threat, alleging that content on his social media accounts showed him making or considering making weapons and commenting favorably about the Islamic State’s activity in the Levant and North Africa.

