MICHIGAN

Officer fired in racial insensitivity incident

A second white Detroit police officer has been fired for misconduct after his partner posted a racist video online, and an internal audit found that racial insensitivity is a “dirty little secret” in the west side police precinct where both worked, the city’s police chief said Tuesday.

The investigation into the 6th Precinct was launched this year after Gary Steele, then a police officer, posted a video on Snapchat of a black driver whom he had pulled over for having expired plates. He can be heard saying “priceless” and “bye Felicia” as the 23-year-old woman walks away. Video captions read “What black girl magic looks like” and “celebrating Black History Month.”

Steele was fired two weeks ago. Chief James Craig announced Tuesday that Steele’s partner, Michael Garrison, has also been fired for conduct unbecoming an officer, not reporting misconduct, neglect of duty and being untruthful to investigators.

Craig said about a dozen allegations were leveled against Garrison, including that he used names for African Americans and Arab Americans that were “certainly racially insensitive, particularly when they’re focused on one or two demographics.”

Garrison also failed to report the Snapchat video to supervisors and was not truthful when making statements to investigators, Craig said.

The misconduct investigations into Garrison and Steele ran parallel to the probe that revealed the 6th Precinct was “racially divided,” Craig said.

— Associated Press

Police kill man at plasma center

Police fatally shot a man inside a plasma donation center in southwestern Michigan on Tuesday after he fired a gun and urged employees to call 911, authorities said.

A Kalamazoo officer was shot and injured during a shootout with the man, but the injuries aren’t life threatening. Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas said the suspect’s goal was to “ambush” the officers.

Thomas said the injured officer was saved by a bulletproof vest and the quick reaction of another officer, who fired multiple shots at the suspect. The dead man’s name hasn’t been released.

Lisa Walterhouse, an employee at the downtown plasma center, said police responded after the man entered the building and fired shots, and told people there to call 911.

— Associated Press

NORTH CAROLINA

City dismantles Confederate statue

A North Carolina city removed a Confederate statue Tuesday from the grounds of an old courthouse, drawing applause from onlookers for the rare move in a state where such monuments are largely protected by law.

Construction crews in Winston-Salem spent more than an hour attaching a harness and a cage-like metal frame to the statue of an anonymous soldier, then hoisted it from atop its pedestal with a large crane. A small group of people watching clapped and cheered as the statue was taken down and placed on a flatbed truck. The column and base were then dismantled and removed piece by piece, with workers finishing up in the afternoon.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the statue will temporarily be put in storage before it’s eventually moved to historic Salem Cemetery. He said he didn’t have an estimate for the cost of the city-funded removal.

Winston-Salem had more leeway than most North Carolina cities because the old courthouse property had passed into private hands. A 2015 North Carolina law all but prohibits the permanent removal of Confederate statues from public land. More than 90 Confederate monuments stand in public places other than cemeteries around the state.

— Associated Press

NEVADA

Defrocked priest found shot to death

A defrocked Roman Catholic priest from New Jersey has been found dead in his new home in a suburb of Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that John Capparelli, 70, was found dead Saturday in his kitchen in Henderson with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Capparelli was one of more than 180 priests named by New Jersey’s five dioceses last month as having credible accusations of sexual abuse against him.

Henderson Police said Capparelli’s body was found Saturday morning after officers conducted a welfare check and said he died of “suspicious circumstances.”

Nicole Charlton with the coroner’s office said the death has been ruled a homicide.

Officer Katrina Rothmeyer declined Tuesday to say whether police have a suspect or whether someone broke into Capparelli’s home.

— Associated Press