FLORIDA

Man charged in 'stand your ground' case

Prosecutors charged a white man with manslaughter Monday in the death of an unarmed black man whose video-recorded shooting in a store parking lot has revived debate over Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

Michael Drejka, 47, has been charged with the July 19 death of Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store, Pinellas County State Attorney Bernie McCabe said. Drejka was being held at the county jail on $100,000 bail.

McGlockton’s girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, who was in the couple’s car with two of their children, ages 3 years and 4 months, said Drejka confronted her for being parked in a handicapped space.

McGlockton, 28, had gone into the store with their 5-year-old son. Jacobs said Drejka cursed at her. Video shows McGlockton left the store and shoved Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled a handgun and shot him as he backed away.

— Associated Press

UTAH

Pilot crashes plane into his own house

A Utah man flew a small plane into his house Monday just hours after he had been arrested in an assault on his wife in a nearby canyon where the couple went to talk over their problems, authorities said.

The pilot, Duane Youd, 47, died. His wife and a child who were in the home survived despite the front part of the two-story house being engulfed in flames, said Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson police.

Investigators believe that the twin-engine Cessna 525 belonged to Youd’s employer and that he intentionally flew into his house. Sandoval said Youd was an experienced pilot. It was not clear who employed Youd or whether he was authorized to take the plane. It was unknown whether the child in the house is related to Youd, Sandoval said.

— Associated Press

Charge in Golden State Killer case: Prosecutors added a murder charge Monday against a suspect in the Golden State Killer case, boosting the number of victims to 13. Ex-police officer Joseph DeAngelo, 72, was charged with first-degree murder in the 1975 killing of community college teacher Claude Snelling, who was shot while stopping the kidnapping of his 16-year-old daughter in Visalia, Calif., authorities said.

Progress at court: A new audit found that Ferguson, Mo., has made significant progress in addressing problems in its municipal court, which was scrutinized for its treatment of poor and minority people after the fatal shooting of unarmed black 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white officer in 2014. The state auditor's report Monday was a follow-up to a 2017 audit that found the court in disarray.

— From news services