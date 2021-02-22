The department alleged that Coronel Aispuro conspired with others to assist Guzmán’s July 2015 escape from Mexico’s notorious Altiplano prison and that she engaged in planning another escape with others before Guzmán’s extradition in January 2017.

Guzmán was sentenced to life in prison in federal court in Brooklyn in July 2019.

An attorney for Coronel Aispuro could not be immediately located for comment.

Coronel Aispuro and the couple’s mythologized marriage gained notoriety during the trial, which she attended daily, at times blowing kisses to her husband from the reserved second-row seat. Coronel Aispuro was introduced at age 17 to Guzmán, then 49, by her father, Inés Coronel Barreras, a Sinaloa cartel lieutenant later sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs and firearms.

— Spencer S. Hsu

NEW YORK

Gender-reveal device explodes, killing man

An expectant father was killed when a device he was building for a gender-reveal party exploded, police in New York said Monday.

Christopher Pekny, 28, was assembling a device for his child’s gender-reveal party in the Catskills town of Liberty when it exploded just before noon Sunday, state police said.

Pekny was killed by the blast, and his 27-year-old brother, Michael Pekny, was injured, police said.

The death is the latest in a string of tragedies blamed on faulty gender-reveal devices in recent years.

A Michigan man was killed earlier this month when he was struck by shrapnel from a gender-reveal cannon being used at a baby shower, authorities said.

Another gender-reveal device sparked a September 2020 wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Southern California.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

San Francisco school renamings put on hold

The head of the San Francisco school board has put on hold controversial plans to rename 44 schools until students are back on campus after months of virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Board of Education President Gabriela López announced the decision in Monday’s editions of the San Francisco Chronicle and on SFChronicle.com on Sunday, the newspaper reported.

The board’s 6-to-1 vote in late January to remove the names of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington from schools along with other prominent figures triggered debate on whether it took the national reckoning on America’s racist past too far.

A few days later, the city of San Francisco sued the San Francisco Unified School District and the board to force the reopening of schools to students. San Francisco teachers, like those in many big districts, are resisting a return to classrooms until they are vaccinated.

Since then, the issue of returning students to in-person learning has loomed ever larger as coronavirus infection and hospitalization trends have greatly improved in California.

López said reopening will be the “only focus” until children are back in school and that meetings of the renaming committee are being canceled for the time being.

The board’s January resolution called for removing names that honored historical figures with direct or broad ties to slavery, oppression, racism or the “subjugation” of human beings.

In addition to Washington and Thomas Jefferson — former presidents who were enslavers — the list includes naturalist John Muir, Spanish missionary Junipero Serra, American Revolution patriot Paul Revere and Francis Scott Key, the composer of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

The name of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), whose star has faded among some liberals, also would be removed from an elementary school under the plan.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

High court overturns murder conviction

A Boston man found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an innocent bystander during a 2014 street festival even though he did not fire the fatal shot had his conviction overturned by the state’s highest court on Monday.

Wesson Colas was convicted in 2018 in the death of 26-year-old Dawnn Jaffier during the Caribbean Carnival in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Prosecutors said Colas and another man, Keith Williams, were rivals who confronted each other with guns and that Williams fired the fatal shot while Colas did not fire at all.

The men were tried together on first-degree murder charges under the theory that although he did not fire the shot that killed Jaffier, Colas initiated a gunfight with the intent to kill Williams and therefore was liable for harm to bystanders.

The court disagreed.

The court ordered a new trial for Colas on the lesser charge of second-degree murder, which would give him a chance at parole if convicted. A first-degree murder conviction comes with a mandatory life sentence with no parole.

Williams was also convicted of first-degree murder and given a life sentence.

Jaffier worked in a city elementary school and a Boys & Girls Club.