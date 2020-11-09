Black made his initial court appearance Monday. Court Commissioner Loren Keating set his bail at $2,500 cash and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 19. Black’s attorney, Robert Keller, didn’t immediately return a message left at his office after the court appearance.

The Kenosha News reported that a criminal complaint alleges Black asked his friend, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Ill., to help him guard businesses in Kenosha from protesters the night of Aug. 25. Demonstrators converged on the city for several nights after a White police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back seven times during a domestic dispute. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Black and Rittenhouse went to Black’s stepfather’s house to get an assault-style rifle that Rittenhouse could use that night, the complaint said. Wisconsin law prohibits minors from carrying or possessing firearms unless they’re hunting.

The complaint alleges that Rittenhouse used the rifle to fatally shoot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wound a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse has been charged with multiple counts, including intentional homicide and illegally possessing a gun. His attorneys contend he was acting in self-defense.

Police first met Black at the Rittenhouse family’s apartment in Antioch, where he told them he had the rifle that Rittenhouse used in the trunk of his car and that he’d given Rittenhouse the weapon. Police recovered the rifle as well as another rifle Black carried during the protest from the car.

According to Antioch police reports, Black’s stepfather said Black bought the gun for Rittenhouse in Ladysmith, Wis., using Rittenhouse’s money but put the gun in his own name.

Black told police that when they went to his stepfather’s house he was concerned about Rittenhouse having the gun because he wasn’t 18, but if he told Rittenhouse he couldn’t have it Rittenhouse “would have thrown a fit,” the reports said.

— Associated Press

HEALTH

Shot helps women avoid HIV, study finds

Researchers are stopping a study early after finding that a shot of an experimental medicine every two months worked better than daily pills to help keep women from catching HIV from an infected sex partner.

The news is a boon for AIDS prevention efforts, especially in Africa, where the study took place, and where women have few discreet ways of protecting themselves from infection.

Results so far suggest that the drug, cabotegravir, was 89 percent more effective at preventing HIV infection than Truvada pills, although both reduce that risk.

The results mirror those announced earlier this year from a similar study testing the shots vs. the daily pills in gay men.

Cabotegravir is being developed by ViiV Healthcare, which is mostly owned by GlaxoSmithKline, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited. The study was sponsored by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and ViiV. The drugs were provided by ViiV and Truvada’s maker, Gilead Sciences.

“This is a major, major advance,” said Anthony S. Fauci, the top infectious-disease doctor at NIH.

Young women may be twice as likely as men to get HIV in some areas of the world, according to one study leader, Sinead Delany-Moretlwe of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

The study involved more than 3,200 participants in seven African countries who were randomly assigned to get either the shots every two months or daily Truvada pills. Independent monitors advised stopping the study after seeing that only 0.21 percent of women receiving the shots caught the AIDS virus versus 1.79 percent of women on the pills.

There were more side effects, mostly nausea, with the pills.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

U.S.: Officer served as lookout for drug ring

Federal authorities arrested a New York City police officer Monday on charges he served as a lookout for drug traffickers who smuggled hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the United States.

Officer Amaury Abreu, 34, of Hauppauge, is accused of explaining law enforcement methods to the drug ring and performing warrant checks on its members.

Federal prosecutors said he also distributed cocaine and traveled to the Dominican Republic in January and February to meet with leaders of the trafficking group.

Abreu was charged with conspiring to import and distribute cocaine.

Abreu has been with the NYPD nine years and is suspended without pay, the police department said.

Federal prosecutors also charged two high-ranking members of the New York-based group and the owner of a Long Island produce company accused of receiving cocaine concealed in cardboard tomato boxes.

Authorities said the ring also relied on help from a corrupt U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer to escort drug shipments through customs and baggage claim at John F. Kennedy International Airport.