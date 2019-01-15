NEW YORK

'El Chapo' accused of bribing Mexican leader

A witness at the U.S. trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman testified on Tuesday that he previously told U.S. authorities the accused Mexican drug lord once paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto.

Alex Cifuentes, who has said he was a close associate of Guzman for years, discussed the alleged bribe under cross-examination by one of Guzman’s lawyers in Brooklyn federal court. Asked whether he told authorities in 2016 that Guzman arranged the bribe, he answered, “That’s right.”

A spokesman for Nieto called the bribery claim “false and defamatory” when it first came up earlier in the trial. Nieto left office last year.

Peña Nieto was president of Mexico from December 2012 until November 2018.

Guzman, 61, has been on trial since November. He was extradited to the United States in 2017 to face charges of trafficking cocaine, heroin and other drugs into the country as leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

— From wire services

MICHIGAN

Couple charged after toddler dies of fentanyl poisoning

A Michigan couple has been charged after their 18-month-old daughter died on Christmas Day after ingesting an “extraordinary level” of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is far more potent than heroin, authorities say.

The prosecutor’s office in the Detroit suburb of Macomb County said the parents of Ava Floyd had been producing and packing fentanyl in their home, and that the girl ingested the narcotic.

Antonio Floyd, 28, and Shantanice Barksdale, 27, were charged Monday with second-degree murder, manslaughter, second-degree child abuse and delivering or manufacturing of a controlled substance, among other charges.

Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Smith told the Detroit Free Press that investigators think the child overdosed after drinking something that contained the drug, and that an autopsy showed she had ingested the highest dose of fentanyl officials have seen in 871,000-person Macomb County. He said an autopsy showed that the child had ingested up to 15 times the amount of fentanyl officials have seen in recent overdose deaths in the county.

Fentanyl is up to 100 times more powerful than morphine, is far deadlier than heroin, and is often added to heroin to increase its potency. Two milligrams of fentanyl is fatal for most adults.

Smith told the Free Press that officers found scales, grinders, Baggies, guns and drug residue in the couple’s home.

— Kristine Phillips