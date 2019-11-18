Authorities did not immediately describe a motivation for the shooting. Ford said that it appears a gunman shot the male and female victims and then turned the gun on himself.

Ford said all three knew each other but declined to describe their relationships or other identifying information pending notification of immediate family.

AD

Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks said there was no shooting inside the store.

It was at least the third shooting at a Walmart in the United States this year. A gunman opened fire in a Walmart store in El Paso in August, killing 22. Just days before, two Walmart employees in Mississippi were killed by a man described as a disgruntled Walmart worker.

AD

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Man spared the death sentence in killing of 3

A man convicted in the slayings of three young men found buried at a suburban Philadelphia farm was sentenced to life in prison after authorities dropped their pursuit of the death penalty.

A Bucks County judge sentenced Sean Kratz, 22, to life in prison without parole Monday, three days after he was convicted of first-degree murder and other offenses.

A cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say DiNardo lured the victims to his family’s Solebury farm in 2017 as part of a robbery plot. They say Kratz shot one man and served as a lookout while DiNardo killed the others. DiNardo also confessed to killing a fourth man.

— Associated Press

AD