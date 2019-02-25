TEXAS

Woman delivers stillborn child in ICE custody

A 24-year-old woman went into premature labor and delivered a stillborn baby while she was in custody at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in South Texas last week, officials said.

The woman, a migrant from Honduras whose identity the agency withheld, was arrested near Hidalgo, Tex., on Feb. 18 and at the time was six months pregnant. Four days later, she went into labor and delivered a premature and unresponsive baby boy. Local doctors pronounced the newborn dead soon after.

In a statement, officials said Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol don’t count stillbirths as in-custody deaths, though the announcement drew swift public condemnation from advocates and migrant rights groups.

This follows the February death of a 45-year-old Mexican national in McAllen, Tex., who died in Border Patrol custody after twice seeking medical attention, and the December deaths of two detained migrant children, which led the agency’s chief to commit to conducting health checks on all minors in CBP custody.

— Reis Thebault

MISSOURI

Planned Parenthood can't resume abortions

Planned Parenthood cannot resume abortions at a clinic in central Missouri after a federal judge ruled that state restrictions were not “undue” burdens on women seeking abortions.

Missouri law requires clinics that provide abortions to have physicians with admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. The Columbia clinic has been unable to secure a physician with those privileges after a panel of medical staff at University of Missouri Health Care decided to stop offering the privileges in 2015 during a Republican-led legislative investigation on abortion in the state.

The clinic filed a motion in December asking for an exemption from that requirement so the Columbia clinic could resume abortions. St. Louis has the only clinic able to offer abortions in the state.

U.S. Western District Court Judge Brian Wimes ruled Friday that the admitting privileges did not affect enough women to constitute an undue burden, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Dr. Brandon Hill, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said in a statement Monday that the state requirement for a physician with admitting privileges is “virtually identical” to a law struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016. He said the Columbia clinic hadn’t found a qualified physician because of political pressure.

The Columbia clinic was damaged by an arson fire earlier this year. The FBI is investigating the fire as a possible hate crime. The clinic reopened to provide other reproductive health services on Feb. 19.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

West Point addresses sex harassment

West Point suspended classes Monday so cadets could help address the persistent problem of sexual assault and harassment at the academy.

U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams ordered a full-day “stand-down” at the academy weeks after a Pentagon survey reported an increase in sexual assaults and harassment. Williams said the results of the survey were “unacceptable.”

A Pentagon survey released last month found that the number of students at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies saying they experienced unwanted sexual contact increased by nearly 50 percent over the 2016 survey and that more than half of the incidents involved alcohol.

Sexual assaults at West Point increased from 43 in the 2016-2017 school year to 48 in 2017-2018. Sexual harassmentalso increased at the academy.

West Point also is reviewing the access to alcohol at the academy.

— Associated Press