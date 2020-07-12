Archbishop Jose H. Gomez presided over Sunday’s service at a chapel near the burned sanctuary.

Liccia Beck said she was saddened by news of the fire at her home parish. She was among a crowd of worshipers that arrived early to pray the rosary before the Mass.

“I’m hoping that more people will show up throughout the day,” Beck said. “We need to pray for our churches and our people that they’re safe.”

AD

Parishioners wore masks and kept a distance from one another.

AD

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Gomez said in a statement that historical paintings and other artifacts had been removed as part of the renovations.

Firefighters entered the church about 4 a.m. Saturday and tried to beat back the flames, but they had to retreat when roofing and other structural materials began to fall, San Gabriel Fire Capt. Paul Negrete said.

He said the recent toppling of monuments to Junipero Serra, the founder of the California mission system who has long been a symbol of oppression among indigenous activists, will be a factor in the investigation.

— Associated Press

NORTH DAKOTA

Metal band apologizes for mask-less concert

Metal band Great White has apologized for performing at an outdoor North Dakota concert where the crowd did not wear masks despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

AD

AD

The band drew criticism on social media after the performance Thursday night as part of the “First on First: Dickinson Summer Nights” concert series in Dickinson, in the southwest of the state.

Spin magazine posted video showing the crowd packed in and not wearing face masks.

“We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagreed with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement. The Promoter and staff were nothing but professional and assured us of the safety precautions,” Great White said in a statement Saturday.

Although North Dakota health officials recommend social distancing and wearing masks when possible, there is no legal requirement to do so in the state, and Great White said the band nevertheless was “not in a position to enforce the laws.”

AD

“Our intent was simply to perform our gig, outside, in a welcoming, small town,” said the band, which is best known for its version of “Once Bitten, Twice Shy.”

AD

— Associated Press

New York

Chatham plans to buy newspaper publisher

Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management said it plans to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy out of bankruptcy, ending 163 years of family control.

The hedge fund did not put a price on the deal. The agreement still needs the approval of a bankruptcy judge.

McClatchy is one of the largest newspaper companies in the United States. It owns 30 papers including the Miami Herald, the Charlotte Observer and the Sacramento Bee. It filed for bankruptcy protection because of a heavy debt load stemming from its $4.5 billion purchase of the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain in 2006, just as the newspaper industry went into steep decline.

AD

Chatham was McClatchy’s largest shareholder and debt holder. It beat out a bid from Alden Global Capital, another hedge fund that has taken a leading role in the U.S. newspaper business.

AD