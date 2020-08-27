“It’s an overwhelming sense of relief,” DuBoise told reporters outside the prison. “I prayed to God every day and hoped for it.”
The 56-year-old was serving a life sentence, having been convicted in 1983 of the murder of 19-year-old Barbara Grams. She had been raped and beaten while walking home from her job at a Tampa mall.
His conviction centered on one piece of evidence: an alleged bite mark on the victim’s face. A jailhouse informant’s testimony also helped convict him.
On Thursday, a lawyer from the Innocence Project and a lawyer from the Hillsborough County Conviction Review Unit spoke during an online court hearing and addressed the false evidence that led to DuBoise’s conviction. Experts proved the mark wasn’t from a bite, and the jailhouse informant was not credible. Judge Christopher Nash ruled that DuBoise should be released immediately.
The case has since been reopened and authorities have a suspect in Grams’s rape and slaying.
NEW JERSEY
First Black female justice confirmed
The nomination of the first Black woman to sit on New Jersey’s Supreme Court was confirmed Thursday by the state Senate.
Fabiana Pierre-Louis, a 39-year-old attorney in private practice and a former federal prosecutor, was nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy (D) in June to succeed Justice Walter Timpone, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 later this year.
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Pierre-Louis was the first person to go to law school in her family. She is a partner at Montgomery McCracken in Cherry Hill, where she is in the white-collar and government investigations practice.