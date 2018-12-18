CALIFORNIA

Waiver allows Yemeni mom to visit dying son

A Yemeni mother on Tuesday won her fight for a waiver from the Trump administration’s travel ban that would allow her to go to California to see her dying 2-year-old son.

Shaima Swileh planned to fly to San Francisco on Wednesday after the U.S. State Department granted her a visa, said Basim Elkarra of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Sacramento, whose lawyers sued this week.

The boy’s father, Ali Hassan, is a U.S. citizen who brought their son, Abdullah, to California in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain condition after the boy’s health worsened.

Swileh and the boy had been living in Egypt and she had hoped to accompany them but was not given a visa to enter the United States. Citizens from Yemen and six other mostly Muslim countries are restricted from traveling to the United States under the travel ban enacted under President Trump.

As Swileh and her husband fought for a waiver, their son’s health declined. Last week, doctors at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland put him on life support.

The boy’s father was visiting his son at the hospital Tuesday and was not immediately available for comment.

“This is the happiest day of my life,” Hassan said in a statement provided by the council. “This will allow us to mourn with dignity.”

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino called it “a very sad case, and our thoughts go out to this family at this time, at this trying time.”

He said he couldn’t comment on the family’s situation but that generally cases are handled individually and U.S. officials try to facilitate legitimate travel to the United States while protecting national security.

— Associated Press

IOWA

Drunken lawyer leads to dismissed charges

An Iowa judge cited the courthouse arrest of a drunken prosecutor in dismissing charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Judge Marti Mertz issued the ruling Monday and chastised Clarke County Attorney Michelle Rivera. The prosecutor’s unavailability at a recent hearing in the case “was the finale following unexplained periods of inactivity and lack of responsiveness” since the man’s arrest more than a year ago, the judge said.

A sheriff’s deputy arrested Rivera for being drunk in an Osceola courtroom on Oct. 18, just moments before the man was scheduled to enter a new plea and be sentenced in the case.

The man later sought a dismissal because he hadn’t been tried within a year of his arraignment. He was initially charged with sex assault and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor. Investigators say he admitted engaging in sex act with a minor in August 2017.

Rivera pleaded guilty in the courthouse intoxication incident and was fined $65.

Rivera lost her reelection bid in November. She was arrested again last week in Osceola on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and child endangerment.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Confederate soldier's descendants sue over statue removal

Descendants of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest are saying that the graves of the former Ku Klux Klan leader and his wife were desecrated when a statue of him was removed from their burial site at a Tennessee park.

Forrest’s great-great-grandsons sued the city of Memphis on Monday. They seek damages and possession of the statue, which was removed from a city park in 2017. City officials circumvented a state law limiting the removal of historical memorials from public property by selling the park to a private nonprofit organization, which removed the monuments.

The lawsuit seeks a judge’s order allowing the disinterment of the couple’s remains and their reburial at a location chosen by the Forrest family.

The city said its actions were lawful and it will defend itself in court.

— Associated Press