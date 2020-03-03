Wahid testified at the trial of Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem, who was convicted of conspiring to provide guns to Simpson and Soofi.

Wahid was convicted of falsely portraying to federal agents what transpired when Simpson and Soofi, who were followers of the Islamic State, visited his home two days before the attack. He also was found guilty of witness tampering for urging Soofi’s brother to not talk to FBI agents in the weeks after the attack.

Prosecutors sought an eight-year sentence, while Wahid’s attorney asked for a three-year prison term.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Chinese men plead guilty to filming Navy base

Two Chinese men pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally taking photographs at a Florida Navy base.

Court records show Jielun Zhang and Yuhao Wang, both 24, pleaded guilty in federal court in Key West to a single count of illegally photographing a U.S. defense installation.

They could get up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Sentencing is set for May 11.

An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to a Key West Naval Air Station annex entrance on Jan. 4 and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. But the FBI says the two drove onto the base anyway and started taking pictures before they were stopped and arrested.

Since 2018, four Chinese nationals have been caught taking pictures of portions of Key West military bases.

One of them, Lyuyou Liao, 27, pleaded guilty in February to taking photos of the Navy’s Truman Annex in downtown Key West on Dec. 26. He also faces up to a year in prison and fines when sentenced in May.

— Associated Press

WISCONSIN

Survivor of shooting

at Sikh temple dies

A survivor of a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee Sikh temple that killed six worshipers in 2012 has died of complications stemming from a bullet wound to his head.

Baba Punjab Singh’s death Monday ties the temple shooting with a 2005 church shooting as among the deadliest shootings in Wisconsin in the past 20 years.

White supremacist Wade Michael Page burst into the temple in Oak Creek on Aug. 5, 2012, and shot 10 people, killing six and wounding four. He ultimately killed himself during a firefight with an arriving police officer in the temple parking lot.

Page shot Singh through the cheek, inflicting a brain injury that left Singh paralyzed and struggling with breathing problems, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office. He could communicate only by blinking once for “no” and twice for “yes,” Kaleka said.

Singh had been living in a Milwaukee nursing home since the shooting. His injuries left him susceptible to urinary tract infections and pneumonia, and he was in and out of hospitals dealing with complications, the medical examiner’s report said.

The temple shooting has now left seven people dead. Terry Michael Ratzmann killed seven members of his church congregation at the Living Church of God in Brookfield, another Milwaukee suburb, in 2005. He killed himself after the shooting.