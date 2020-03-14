The plane had taken off from Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend, Ore. Shortly before 2 p.m., it vanished from the radar while heading to Van Nuys Airport, said Ian Gregor with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Reports of a possible plane crash came in about an hour later. Los Angeles County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies went to the reported scene near the Newhall Pass. However, poor visibility and muddy, rugged terrain hampered the search.
Associated Press
PENNSYLVANIA
Murder charge in killing in Philadelphia
Murder and related charges have been filed against one of several men in a Frankford rowhouse during the fatal shooting Friday of Philadelphia Cpl. James O’Connor IV — though not in connection with the SWAT officer’s killing.
Court records show that Hassan Elliott was arraigned early Saturday on counts of murder, conspiracy and related crimes for the March 1 shooting of Tyree Tyrone in Frankford.
Elliott, 21, is in jail without bail as authorities investigate who was involved in O’Connor’s death. On Friday morning O’Connor and other SWAT officers had been serving a warrant on Elliott in connection with the 2019 killing of Tyrone when someone inside the Bridge Street rowhouse where Elliott had been staying began shooting through a closed door, authorities said.
O’Connor, a 23-year veteran of the department, was struck in the arm and shoulder and declared dead Friday morning.
— Tribune
Parents indicted in boy's death: The parents and grandmother of a 6-year-old northern Arizona boy have been indicted on murder and other charges in the child's death. Elizabeth Archibeque, 26, and Anthony Martinez, 23, and the child's grandmother Ann Marie Martinez, 50, are scheduled to appear in Coconino County Superior Court on March 23 for arraignments. The three were arrested this month in Flagstaff after Ann Marie Martinez called 911 and said she thought her grandson was dead. Police found the boy unresponsive. An officer noted he could have been dead for hours.
From news reports