“There were multiple people that were trapped within the confines of their vehicles and requiring the use of hydraulic rescue equipment to successfully extricate them,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis.

At least 65 people sought care at hospitals, with 36 of them taken by ambulance from the crash site, including several with critical injuries, said Matt Zavadsky, spokesman for MedStar, which provides the ambulance service for the area. Police set up a reunification center for family members at a community center.

Farther south, in Austin, more than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road, and one person was injured, emergency officials said.

Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.

More than 125,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning, largely in Kentucky and West Virginia, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

Meanwhile, officials in central Kentucky were urging people to stay home due to icy conditions.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said state offices would be closed due to the weather. He declared a state of emergency, which he said would free up funding and help agencies coordinate as they respond to reports of slick roads and downed power lines.

Crews were responding to numerous calls of downed icy tree limbs and power lines, Lexington, Ky. police said in a tweet that urged people not to travel “unless absolutely necessary.”

— Associated Press

MINNESOTA

Diocese settles abuse claims

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota says it has reached a $21.5 million settlement with 145 individuals who were sexually abused by its clergy members.

It’s the last Catholic diocese in the state to settle its abuse claims, filed in response to a 2013 law that temporarily extended the statute of limitations on abuse cases. The diocese was one of five in Minnesota that had filed for protection from its creditors in Bankruptcy Court in response to abuse claims against its priests.

The settlement, announced Wednesday, allows the diocese to submit a financial reorganization plan to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for final approval.

“We must never forget the tragic anguish caused by individuals who abused their power and positions of authority,” said Bishop John Quinn of Winona-Rochester.

The dioceses of St. Cloud, New Ulm and Duluth and the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis have emerged from bankruptcy.

The Winona-Rochester settlement absolves claims against schools, churches and other Catholic institutions in the diocese, the Star Tribune reported. The diocese encompasses Minnesota’s 20 southernmost counties and has more than 100 parishes, according to its website.

Attorney Jeff Anderson of St. Paul, who represented many of the survivors, said the settlement will include an additional $6.5 million from the diocese’s insurers.

— Associated Press

LOUISIANA

2 hurt, 1 arrested after hospital shooting

Two bystanders were shot and wounded after an argument outside a hospital culminated in gunfire Thursday, New Orleans police said.

A woman was arguing with a man outside University Medical Center before she fired several shots, striking a woman outside the hospital and a man inside the building, police said.

The man was wounded in the shoulder by a bullet that went through the glass entrance, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. He added that the woman was struck in the hip.

Both victims were in stable condition and neither wound was believed to be life-threatening, Ferguson said. Police originally believed both were inside the emergency department but that turned out to be incorrect, a news release said.

The woman suspected of firing the shots was arrested and the man she was arguing with has been detained for questioning, authorities said. A lockdown at the hospital was lifted shortly after midday.