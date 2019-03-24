WEATHER

2 missing in S.D. after truck goes into river

Authorities in South Dakota are searching for two men missing after a garbage truck went into a flooded river.

Searchers returned Sunday to the James River about 15 miles north of Mitchell, S.D.

KELO-TV reported that the men have been missing since Thursday. Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley said authorities think the truck went off state Highway 37 into the river. Authorities began searching a stretch of the river after finding a damaged guardrail on the highway near the James River Bridge.

Authorities have not released the men’s names. Recent flooding in the Midwest is blamed in three confirmed deaths.

Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said that more than an inch of rain is expected to fall in Nebraska and Iowa this week.

He said the storms between Wednesday and Friday could create a one-foot rise in the level of the Missouri River around Omaha and cities downstream starting next weekend.

— Associated Press

Missing S.D. girl has history of running away, parents say: A 9-year-old girl missing from a South Dakota residential youth home for nearly two months has a history of running away, her parents said in an interview published Sunday. Chad and Kasandra Dennard told the Rapid City Journal that their daughter, Serenity Dennard, had planned escapes by packing a suitcase and leaving in the middle of the night. The family's home in Sturgis, S.D., has an alarm to help prevent that from happening. Serenity has been missing since she ran away from Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville on Feb. 3. Authorities said that it's unlikely she survived if she was outside.

Avocados recalled over listeria fears in Calif.: A Southern California company is voluntarily recalling whole avocados because of possible listeria contamination. Henry Avocado, a grower and distributor based near San Diego, said Saturday that the recall covers conventional and organic avocados grown and packed in California. The company said they were sold in bulk throughout Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin. No illnesses have been reported.

Gray wolves relocated to Michigan: A U.S.-Canadian team has relocated about half a dozen gray wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. One of two private organizations helping to fund the effort reported Sunday on its Facebook page that the relocation involved six wolves from a second Lake Superior island in Canadian territory and one from the Ontario mainland. The wolves from Michipicoten Island were in danger of starvation.

Houston officer charged in wife's death: Investigators said a Houston police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of his wife. Pearland police said in a statement that the body of Belinda Hernandez, 52, was found Saturday by a relative at her home in the Houston suburb. Her husband, Sgt. Hilario Hernandez, 56, was arrested later that day about 230 miles away in Kingsville, Tex. Police said the victim was a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary School.

Pedestrian fatally struck in N.M.: Authorities said street racers in southwest Albuquerque have killed a pedestrian and crashed a vehicle into an apartment building. Police said it appears that a woman was crossing a street Saturday night when she was fatally struck by one of the vehicles racing down a street. They said one of the vehicles then crashed into an apartment building. Police said that three of the four people in the car that crashed were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. They said that the driver is in police custody and that the other car involved in the race didn't stop. Police have not released the names of anyone involved.

— From news services