NEW YORK

State ban on single-use plastic bags is passed

New York’s Democratic-controlled Legislature on Sunday passed a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags and was expected to approve tolls for driving into the busiest sections of Manhattan starting in 2021 as part of a $175.5 billion state budget agreement worked out with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D).

The Assembly and the Senate passed the ban legislation Sunday to start what was expected to be an all-day session that could spill into early Monday, when the spending plan for fiscal year 2019-20 is due to be in place.

Other agreements in the budget include the closure of up to three yet-to-be-determined state prisons, eliminating cash bail for misdemeanor and nonviolent felony arrests, a permanent annual 2 percent limit on local property taxes, and an additional $1 billion for public education.

— Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA

Accused man activated child locks, police say

The man accused of killing a woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride had activated the child locks so the back-seat doors could be opened only from the outside, police in South Carolina said.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said investigators found Samantha Josephson’s blood in Nathaniel D. Rowland’s vehicle. Rowland, 24, was arrested and charged in the death of Josephson, 21, a University of South Carolina student from Robbinsville, N.J.

Police did not say what they think Rowland did to Josephson from the time she got into his black Chevrolet Impala in Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district about 1:30 a.m. Friday until her body was dumped in woods off a dirt road in Clarendon County about 65 miles away. Josephson had numerous wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot, according to arrest warrants.

Rowland is charged with kidnapping and murder, Holbrook said. He was being held in the Richland County jail. He did not appear at a jail hearing Sunday.

— Associated Press

Two Marine Corps pilots die in Ariz. crash: Marine Corps officials are investigating after two pilots died in a helicopter crash during a training mission in southwestern Arizona. A statement from the Marine Corps Air Station said the crash of the AH-1Z Viper occurred about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. A spokesman for the station said the crash occurred on the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma training grounds. The pilots' names have not been released pending notification of their families.

Fire spreads to thousands of acres in N.J.: Authorities say fire whipped by high winds has spread over thousands of acres of state land in New Jersey's Pine Barrens, a forested area of coastal plain that stretches more than 1 million acres. State environmental protection department officials said the blaze was reported Saturday afternoon in Penn State Forest in Woodland Township. Department spokesman Larry Hajna said Sunday afternoon that the fire had grown to 10,000 acres with about 75 percent containment.

— From news services