CALIFORNIA

Storm creates hazards throughout state

A powerful winter storm unleashed mudslides in Southern California wildfire burn areas and trapped motorists on a major highway, and the northern part of the state braced for more wet weather Sunday.

Saturday’s deluge loosened hillsides where a major blaze burned last year in and around Malibu, clogging the Pacific Coast Highway with mud and debris.

A stretch of the scenic route northwest of Los Angeles was expected to remain closed in both directions until Monday while crews tow stuck vehicles and clear lanes. No injuries were reported.

An automated rain gauge in the western Santa Monica Mountains showed nearly two centimeters of rainfall in one hour, the National Weather Service said.

“These are heavy rates,” the weather service tweeted.

Up to 1.5 inches of rain fell in coastal and valley areas, while mountain communities got heavy snow.

Flash-flood watches and warnings were eventually lifted for areas burned by the fires that scorched more than 155 square miles of brush and timber acres in November, destroyed about 1,600 structures and killed three people.

To the north, wind and rain forced delays or cancellations of flights out of San Francisco International Airport for a second day. A wind advisory was in place until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The San Francisco Bay area could get up to 1.5 inches of rain, with the heaviest downpours coming after sunset.

Saturday’s storm brought about a foot of snow to the Sierra Nevada and twice that amount was expected Sunday. A winter storm warning was in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.

Avalanche warnings were posted in parts of California, Nevada and Utah. The Sierra Avalanche Center issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area stretching south into the Sierra along the California-Nevada line from noon Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions with gale-force winds could trigger widespread avalanche activity.

— Associated Press

Count finds sharp drop

in monarch butterflies

Researchers with an environmental group have labeled as “disturbingly low” the number of western monarch butterflies that migrate along the California coast.

A recent count by the Xerces Society recorded fewer than 30,000 butterflies, which it said is an 86 percent decline since 2017.

By comparison, the group in 1981 counted more than 1 million western monarchs wintering in California, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Xerces Society conducts annual Thanksgiving and New Year’s counts and was not certain what caused the numbers to drop. It said there is no substantial evidence of a delayed migration and butterflies are not being reported in other parts of the country.

A 2017 study by Washington State University researchers found the species probably will go extinct in the next few decades if nothing is done to save it.

Scientists say the butterflies are threatened by pesticides, herbicides and destruction along their migratory route. They also have noted climate change effects.

— Associated Press

5 relatives die in Ky. accident: Authorities in Kentucky say five family members from Michigan headed home from vacation were among six people killed in a wrong-way accident on Interstate 75. Lexington police said in a statement that a southbound pickup truck being driven in the northbound lanes struck the family's sport-utility vehicle at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The statement said the SUV caught fire. All five occupants died, as did the pickup's driver. The Fayette County coroner's office said the family from Northville, Mich., was returning from a vacation in Florida. A coroner's statement identified them as Issam Abbas, 42; Rima Abbas, 38; Ali Abbas, 14; Isabella Abbas, 13; and Giselle Abbas, 7. The pickup's driver was identified as Joey Lee Bailey, 41, of Georgetown. The crash remains under investigation.

Man dies after being punched in Pa.: Authorities say a dispute between two people who were walking dogs at a Philadelphia park ended when one punched the other, causing a fatal injury. Police say the 38-year-old victim and his fiancee were walking a dog at Gold Star Park when they came across another man and his unleashed dog just before 9 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say the victim asked the man to not let the animal run free. The other man became angry and punched the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall backward and hit his head on the ground. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. His name hasn't been released. The man who threw the punch remained at large Sunday.

Disneyland Resort hikes prices, again: Prices for daily tickets, parking and annual passes have been raised up to 25 percent at Disneyland Resort in California ahead of the scheduled opening of a "Star Wars"-themed expansion. Less than a year ago, the resort increased prices by up to 18 percent. Now, the cheapest daily ticket will cost more than $100. The Los Angeles Times reported that price increases in recent years have not thinned the throngs at Disneyland and nearby California Adventure Park. More visitors are expected for this summer's opening of the expansion called "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge." Spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said the resort offers a variety of tickets while helping manage demand and spread visitation.

— Associated Press