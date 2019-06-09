TEXAS

1 killed after crane

collapses during storm

A construction crane buffeted by high winds during a storm collapsed on a Dallas apartment building Sunday, killing one woman in the building and injuring at least six people, two of them critically, a fire official said.

Crews searching the Elan City Lights building found the body of a woman inside after the crane collapsed, ripping a large gash into the side of the structure, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said during a news briefing.

Evans said it is too soon to say whether there may be more people injured or killed.

Of those injured, two were in critical condition, three had suffered serious injuries, and one had minor injuries and was discharged from a hospital, Evans said.

The crane fell after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. Sunday, warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts and large hail.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Third child dies after

truck hits carriage

A third child who was in an Amish horse-drawn carriage that was struck by a man charged with drunken driving in southern Michigan has died, authorities said Sunday. Two children, ages 6 and 2, died at the scene of Friday evening’s crash. A 4-year-old died at a hospital, and another young child and a woman who were in the carriage remained hospitalized with serious injuries, State Trooper Seth Reed told the Detroit Free Press.

The pickup truck’s driver, Tyler Frye, 21, of Angola, Ind., faces three counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and two counts of driving while intoxicated causing serious injury, Reed said.

The crash happened in Branch County’s Algansee Township, near Michigan’s borders with Indiana and Ohio amid an area that has numerous Amish communities.

Police said all seven people in the carriage — two adults and five children — were ejected in the crash.

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

'Hundreds of miracles' led to rescue, man says

A Texas man who was found after he went missing for about a week while hiking alone in a remote area of Arkansas said his rescue was the result of “hundreds of miracles.”

Joshua McClatchy told WFAA-TV in Dallas on Saturday that he wouldn’t be alive without the efforts of search and rescue teams that looked for him after he was reported missing June 1. He also thanked his faith.

“It’s not just one miracle, it’s hundreds of miracles,” McClatchy said of his rescue Friday.

McClatchy, of Fort Worth, said he’s not ready to talk about what he went through but described the first sips of water he took after being rescued as “so refreshing.”

“Finally, I want to thank anyone who has ushered kind thoughts, love and prayers from around the world. It is overwhelming, and it means so much to me,” he said.

McClatchy, 38, got lost while hiking in the Caney Creek Wilderness near Mena, Ark.

McClatchy was taken to a hospital for evaluation. His condition Sunday was not immediately known.

— Associated Press

Pilot, girlfriend killed in plane crash in N.Y.: Police say the victims of a small plane crash at a Long Island farm were the pilot and his girlfriend. Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said Sunday that Robert Mark, 66, and Susan Quagliano, 57, were killed in Saturday morning's crash at Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck, N.Y., about 75 miles east of New York City. The Oakdale couple's dog survived. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Beechcraft A36 crashed about 9:15 a.m. in a plowed field. Firefighters said the plane was "fully engulfed and burning" when they arrived. Mark and Quagliano took off from MacArthur Airport in Islip and were about 15 minutes into a flight to New Bedford, Mass., when Flatley said the plane experienced "some type of mechanical failure."

— Associated Press