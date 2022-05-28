National Weather Service posts red-flag fire warnings throughout Southwest

Placeholder while article actions load

Critical fire warnings posted through region Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Warnings of critical fire conditions blanketed much of the Southwest on Saturday as crews in northern New Mexico worked to stop the growth of the nation’s largest active wildfire. The seven-week fire, the largest in New Mexico history, has burned 491 square miles of forest in rugged terrain east of Santa Fe since being started in April by two planned burns.

Crews were patrolling partially burned areas and clearing and cutting containment lines, including primary ones near the fire as bulldozers scraped backup lines farther away.

The National Weather Service issued red-flag warnings of critical fire conditions for parts of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. Those conditions are a combination of strong wind, low relative humidity and dry vegetation.

The return of drier and warmer weather with stronger winds posed a threat of increased fire activity over the Memorial Day weekend, prompting officials to urge the public to secure vehicle chains and to be careful with possible fire sources.

“The last thing we need right now is another ignition,” said Jayson Coil, an operations section chief.

Forecasts called for wind gusts up to 50 mph, with critical fire conditions continuing into Monday, followed by more favorable weather later in the coming week, said Bruno Rodriguez, the fire management team’s meteorologist.

The strong winds could fan flames and cause the fire to jump containment lines and race forward, said John Chest, a fire operations manager.

— Associated Press

Man pleads guilty in plot against Democrats

A man accused of plotting with a friend to blow up the Democratic headquarters building in Sacramento because he was convinced President Donald Trump won the 2020 election pleaded guilty to the crime Friday in federal court in San Francisco.

Ian Benjamin Rogers, 47, of Napa, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to destroy a building by fire or explosives, possessing an unregistered explosive device and possession of a machine gun, part of a plea agreement that could net him seven to nine years in prison.

Rogers, appearing by video from the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, appeared somewhat hesitant when Senior U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer asked him if he was convinced the government could prove its case against him if the matter went to trial.

“It’s possible,” Rogers replied, adding, “I could see how a jury would believe what the government is saying.”

Rogers was indicted in July of plotting with Jarrod Copeland, a Sacramento man, to blow up the John L. Burton Democratic headquarters building at 1830 Ninth St. following Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

The two allegedly began plotting attacks on Nov. 25, 2020, and settled on the Democratic headquarters on Nov. 29, court papers say.

“Rogers and Copeland believed that the attacks would start what they called a ‘movement,’” court papers say.

Copeland’s case is pending.

— Associated Press

Fla. condo collapse settlement approved by judge: A Florida judge on Saturday gave initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Florida beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died. The quick settlement of the unprecedented collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building in the early morning hours of June 24, 2021, means that potentially years of court battles will be avoided.

Photojournalist gets payout after losing eye: The Minneapolis City Council last week approved a $600,000 payout to a freelance journalist who lost her eye to a police projectile while covering protests in the wake of George Floyd's murder in spring 2020. Photojournalist Linda Tirado filed a federal lawsuit nearly two years ago accusing the city and police officials of conspiring to deprive journalists of their constitutional rights during the unrest. Tirado's case is the second such settlement approved by council this month.

— From news services

