AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine election officials are ready to announce election results in the nation’s biggest test of ranked-choice voting.

Officials say all of the June 12 primary election ballots have been downloaded onto computers, and the tabulations are expected sometime Wednesday.

Under the election system, voters rank all candidates from first to last on the ballot, and a candidate who collects a majority of the vote wins. If there’s no majority, then last-place candidates are eliminated and votes reallocated in additional rounds of tabulations.

It’ll be used for the first time in a statewide primary in a race featuring seven Democratic candidates for governor. It may be used in the Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District. That depends on whether candidate Jared Golden ekes out a majority in the first round.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.