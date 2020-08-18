Lezmond Mitchell, who is Navajo, is scheduled to be put to death Aug. 26 at the federal prison in Indiana where he’s been held. He was convicted in the 2001 killings of Alyce Slim and her granddaughter during a carjacking on the Navajo reservation.
Mitchell, 38, lost a bid in the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to interview jurors in his case. His attorneys say there’s a “substantial likelihood” that the jury was impacted by racial bias.
The appeals court said Mitchell failed to show any discrimination occurred among the jury and pointed out several safeguards that were in place.
