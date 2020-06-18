Academy officials learned about the comments Monday night, the newspaper quoted Cmdr. Alana Garas as saying.
Screenshots posted online appear to show one tweet allegedly about a police officer firing tear gas at an unarmed protester demonstrating after the death of Floyd, the paper reported. It said another post allegedly commented on a black woman’s fatal shooting by police in Kentucky.
The tweets surfaced on the same day academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck posted a video message condemning separate racial remarks made earlier this month by a retired captain and former Naval Academy trustee that disparaged admission by the academy of African Americans, Asian Americans and women.
Garas said that depending on the results of the investigation, the midshipman could be disciplined under the Uniform Code of Military Justice or be dismissed from the academy.
Standage did not respond to requests from The Capital Gazette for comment, the newspaper said.
___
This story has been CORRECTED to show the student is a midshipman at the Naval Academy, not a cadet.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.