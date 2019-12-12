Watson’s shipmates from the academy’s 10th Company will wear red, white and blue ribbons pinned to their lapels. Navy defensive co-captain Nizaire Cromartie will wear a memorial patch from the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola, Florida, where the three men were assigned.
Academy leaders and midshipmen will wear NASC patches from flight suits of Watson’s Pensacola classmates.
The shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, was a Saudi aviation student and was killed after opening fire at the military base.
