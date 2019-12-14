Authorities say 22-year-old Gabriel Romero killed Roldan Agustin, 49, and Vincent Kapoi Jr., 30, and wounded Roger Nakamine, 36, who survived the Dec. 4 shooting. Romero’s job was to stand watch and provide security for the fast attack submarine USS Columbia.

AD

Burton’s letter did not identify Romero by name, but said an M4 rifle and 9 mm pistol were used in the attack.

Burton also said that Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine commanding officers reviewed screenings for armed watchstanders and reiterated the need for supervisors to continually assess sailors’ fitness for duty to ensure those who pose risks can be identified and addressed.

The Navy did not immediately respond to requests from the AP for a copy of Burton’s letter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD