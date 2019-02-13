SAN DIEGO — A Navy petty officer whose car plunged off a soaring bridge in San Diego and killed four people below has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says a jury Wednesday also found 27-year-old Richard Sepolio guilty of driving under the influence causing injury to multiple victims but acquitted him of reckless driving.

He now faces up to 18 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Sepolio had been drinking on Oct. 15, 2016 and was arguing with his girlfriend by cellphone when he tried to speed past another car on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

His pickup truck smashed through a concrete barrier and plunged 60 into a crowd below that was attending a festival in Chicano Park. The crash killed four people and injured seven.

