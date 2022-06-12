Navy orders safety pause for aircraft after crashes

Placeholder while article actions load

Navy orders safety pause for aircraft Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The U.S. Naval Air Forces has ordered a one-day “safety pause” for its aircraft after a string of crashes in California this month led to the deaths of a Navy pilot and five Marines. The pause will come into effect Monday and affect all Navy aviation units that are not deployed, the Naval Air Forces said Saturday in a news release.

“As a result of recent crashes involving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, Commander, Naval Air Forces has directed all non-deployed Navy aviation units to conduct a safety pause on June 13 in order to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes,” it said. Deployed units will do the same as soon as possible, it added.

 — Annabelle Timsit

2 killed, 4 wounded in nightclub shooting

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana nightclub early Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. in Gary, southeast of Chicago, said they found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive. A 34-year-old man was near the entrance to Playo’s NightClub and a 26-year-old woman was found inside, police said. Both were declared dead after being taken to a hospital. Four others were wounded, including one who was in critical condition, police said.

Authorities did not release information about what may have led to the shooting.

— Associated Press

3 dead in shooting at warehouse party

Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a warehouse party, Los Angeles police said.

Paramedics responded to a reported shooting at 12:27 a.m. in the Boyle Heights area, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Detective Frank Carrillo with the Los Angeles Police Department said three people were killed and four others were taken to a hospital.

Neighbors said they heard the gunfire. Patty Calzada, who lives two doors down from the warehouse, said that she watched the commotion through her security camera and that many of the young people fleeing the building after the shots were fired looked underage.

— Los Angeles Times

Texas prisons to restart inmate transport with more security: Texas prison system officials will resume inmate transportation Monday with tougher security after a convicted murderer escaped a prison van and killed five people, officials said. In a statement, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said inmate transportation will resume with three corrections officers for each transport instead of the previous two and other new security measures. Prison officials had suspended non-emergency trips after Gonzalo Lopez slipped his restraints and cage, stabbed the driver, and escaped a prison van last month. He went on to kill five members of a Houston-area family before law enforcement officers killed him, authorities said.

Wildfire approaches Alaska Native community: A tundra wildfire continued to creep closer to an Alaska Native community in southwest Alaska, but mandatory evacuations have not been ordered, fire officials said Sunday. The East Fork fire was within 3½ miles of St. Mary's, a statement from Alaska Wildland Fire Information said. Even though it had moved 1½ miles closer to the Yup'ik community since Saturday, fire managers said the progress had slowed somewhat because of favorable weather. The fire is burning in dry grass and shrubs in the mostly treeless tundra in southwest Alaska. It was started by lightning May 31.

— From news services

