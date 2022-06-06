The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
National

Navy pilot killed in California desert crash is identified

By
June 6, 2022 at 5:24 p.m. EDT
This undated photo provided by U.S. Naval Air Forces Naval Air Station North Island shows U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock who was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed in the vicinity of Trona, Calif. on Friday, June 3, 2022. A Naval Air Forces statement released Sunday says Bullock went down in the vicinity of the small Mojave Desert community of Trona. (U.S.Naval Air Forces via AP)
This undated photo provided by U.S. Naval Air Forces Naval Air Station North Island shows U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock who was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed in the vicinity of Trona, Calif. on Friday, June 3, 2022. A Naval Air Forces statement released Sunday says Bullock went down in the vicinity of the small Mojave Desert community of Trona. (U.S.Naval Air Forces via AP) (Uncredited/AP)
Placeholder while article actions load

TRONA, Calif. — The Navy has made public the identity of a pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the Southern California desert last week.

Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday afternoon when his F/A-18E Super Hornet went down in the vicinity of the small Mojave Desert community of Trona, Naval Air Forces said in a statement Sunday night. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Bullock was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. His home of record was listed only as Montana, according to a biographical data sheet. He was commissioned in 2016.

The Navy said Bullock was flying a routine training mission.

“The incident is currently under investigation and the scene of the crash is secured by Navy and local authorities while recovery efforts are ongoing,” the statement said. “The Navy mourns this tragic loss alongside the family, friends and shipmates of Lt. Bullock.”

Loading...