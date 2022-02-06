The other sailor, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in stable condition, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday.
The cause of death is unknown and under investigation. Both men fell ill just hours after they successfully completed the test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for the elite Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) class.
The Navy said neither one had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the
5½ -day Hell Week.
Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado, Calif., offered his sympathies to Mullen’s family in a statement.
Mullen joined the Navy in March, according to his Navy biography. He reported to SEAL training in Coronado in July, the Union-Tribune said.
The Hell Week test is part of the BUD/S class, which involves basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics. It comes in the fourth week as SEAL candidates are hoping to be selected for training within the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command.
The SEAL program tests physical and psychological strength along with water competence and leadership skills. The program is so grueling that at least 50 to 60 percent don’t make it through Hell Week.
The last SEAL candidate to die during the assessment phase was 21-year-old Seaman James Derek Lovelace in 2016. He was struggling to tread water in full gear in a giant pool when his instructor pushed him underwater at least twice. He lost consciousness and died.
His death was initially ruled a homicide by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. A year later, after an investigation, the Navy said it would not pursue criminal charges in Lovelace’s drowning. An autopsy revealed he had an enlarged heart that contributed to his death and an abnormal coronary artery, which has been associated with sudden cardiac death, especially in athletes.
It was unclear from the autopsy report how much Lovelace’s heart abnormalities contributed to his death.
In December, a Navy SEAL commander died of injuries he suffered during a training accident in Virginia.
Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, 43, fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter, and he died several days later.
— Associated Press
10 Cuban migrants rescued off Florida coast: Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles off Key Largo, the agency said in a tweet. "They didn't have lifejackets or safety equipment," said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. "If the air crew hadn't found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night." Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said. The rescue follows an incident two weeks ago in which a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida's coast on its way from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.
—From news services