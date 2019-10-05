GROTON, Conn. — The U.S. Navy’s newest attack submarine, the future USS Oregon, has been christened in Connecticut.

A ceremony was held Saturday at the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Groton. Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon delivered the keynote address.

Politicians, shipyard leaders and Navy officials spoke about the importance of Virginia-class submarines, and praised the skills of the thousands of shipyard workers in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia who built the Oregon.