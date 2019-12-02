A statement Sunday from NBC and the production companies behind the show says they are committed to ensuring a respectful workplace and are talking to Union’s representatives about her concerns.
According to reports, Union, who is black, sought action to address an environment she said allowed racist jokes and comments and other troubling behavior, including judge-producer Simon Cowell’s smoking indoors.
