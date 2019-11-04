He was a longtime producer of the “Today” show before moving to the Olympics, where he was in charge of NBC’s prime-time telecasts. Since 2017, Bell had been in charge of all Olympics content across all platforms.

At “Tonight,” he steered Fallon into more live shows. But the show hasn’t gained ground against ratings leader Stephen Colbert at CBS.

NBC says a former “Tonight” producer, Gavin Purcell, will fill in at the show.

