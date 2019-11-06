Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins says an officer who was at the hospital for a different investigation intervened in the struggle, which occurred about 8:20 a.m. The police department later said in a statement that the officer shot the suspect, who died.
Wright said the deputy is in good condition. He said the suspect had been arrested Tuesday night on warrants involving a home invasion.
