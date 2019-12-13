The amended certification is important because state law says the company’s touchscreen-only equipment — used for years by about one-third of state’s voting population — can’t be used any more without a waiver. Board staff recommended the changes should be approved without an extensive review because they are minor.

AD

Critics of the ballot-marking machines, which digitizes votes into bar-code data that gets tallied by counting machines, say the alterations are significant and further proof the machines can’t be trusted for accuracy. They say only ballots marked by a voter’s hand should be permitted.

The conflict occurs less than three months before North Carolina’s primary.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD