A fourth person was injured in the collision, which officers say happened when a Hyundai sedan traveling east crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle. The deceased were the drivers of the two vehicles and a Hyundai passenger.
The two drivers who died from a Friday evening accident on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington were identified by police as Arthur Bell Jr., 52, of Bear, and Lottie Lee, 62, of Wilmington. Based on previously released information, a westbound Chevrolet SUV crossed over the median and struck an eastbound Jeep. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said on Sunday the collisions were still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.