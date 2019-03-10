EDGEMOOR, Del. — Delaware State Police say a North Carolina man who was hit by three cars on Interstate 495 has died.

Police said in a news release that 77-year-old Robert Slade of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, pulled over on the highway and parked on the shoulder early Sunday morning.

They say Slade began walking on I-495 in the right lane of traffic near Edgemoor. He was wearing dark clothing and didn’t have a light.

Three cars then hit Slade. None of the drivers of those cars was injured.

Slade was pronounced dead at the scene. A news release didn’t say why he got out of the car.

