Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a recorded video statement that he would ask a judge as early as Monday to allow the release of deputies’ body camera footage of Wednesday’s shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Appeals court restores 48-hour abortion wait

A federal appeals court has reinstated a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions in Tennessee as the state appeals a judge’s ruling in the case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit issued its ruling Friday in a case that stems from a challenge to a 2015 law in Tennessee that required women to make two trips to an abortion clinic — first for mandatory counseling and then for the abortion at least 48 hours later.

U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman ruled in October that Tennessee’s waiting period law serves no legitimate purpose while placing a substantial burden on women who seek abortions in the state.

In February, a three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld Friedman’s decision. Tennessee had asked the appeals court to set aside Friedman’s ruling until the state’s appeal is resolved.

— Associated Press

Police arrest Ariz. man after finding his severed finger: Authorities in Arizona arrested a man who police think severed his finger while slashing his neighbor's car tires after an argument. Maricopa Police Department spokesman Hal Koozer said Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of the finger found on his neighbor's driveway, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported Wednesday. Francesca Wikoff told police she found the finger on April 15 after discovering her vehicle had two slashed tires on one side. Police said a trail of blood led to a nearby residence.

A day of dueling, but you have to be named Josh: A fight over the name Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool noodle brawl. It all started a year ago when Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel. Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness. The pool noodle competition's victor was a 5-year-old Josh, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.