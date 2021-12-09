The judges hearing those cases must make their rulings by Jan. 11, the order adds.
The directive delays all primary races across the state, not just those in areas affected by the redistricting. The move also puts a freeze on new candidate filings for anyone running for office in North Carolina in 2022. After the filing period opened on Monday, the State Board of Elections said more than 1,400 candidates filed to run. Those who already processed their paperwork should not have to refile.
The lawsuits challenging North Carolina’s redrawn maps were filed this past fall. The suit filed in October by the North Carolina NAACP, Common Cause and a group of voters claims lawmakers did not consider racial data when drawing the new maps. The North Carolina League of Conservation Voters filed a second lawsuit in November alleging the state’s General Assembly was grouping Black voters in some districts while breaking up Black voting blocs in others to weaken their electoral power.
— Gina Harkins
and Mariana Alfaro
OKLAHOMA
State executes man for teacher's 1985 slaying
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the 1985 shooting death of an Oklahoma City-area schoolteacher after courts rejected his claim that the state’s lethal injection method would result in unconstitutional pain and suffering.
Bigler Stouffer II, 79, received a three-drug lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Stouffer was the first person executed in Oklahoma since John Grant convulsed on the gurney and vomited during his lethal injection in October as the state ended a six-year execution moratorium brought on by concerns over its protocols.
Thursday’s execution process that began at 10 a.m. appeared to go more smoothly. After receiving lethal drugs, Stouffer was declared unconscious at 10:07 a.m. His breaths became shallower at 10:09 a.m., and he was declared dead at 10:16 a.m.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor in a statement said the execution “was carried out with zero complications.”
Stouffer has maintained his innocence in the attack that left Linda Reaves dead and her boyfriend, Doug Ivens, seriously injured. He and his attorneys argued in court filings that the state’s three-drug execution method poses a risk of unconstitutional pain and suffering and that Stouffer should be included among other death row plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the protocols. But his request for a stay of execution was denied by a federal district judge and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. A final appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court was denied Thursday morning, less than two hours before the scheduled execution.
Stouffer was convicted and sentenced to death in 2003 after his first conviction and death sentence were overturned.
— Associated Press